Officials Cuffed for Corruption: Bribes for College Upgrade Exposed

In a significant action against corruption, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested two government officials on Saturday for accepting bribes in a proposal related to junior college class upgrades in Khapa.

The officials, Deputy Educational Officer Sushil Bansod and Senior Clerk Nitin Neware, allegedly demanded Rs 35,000 from an educational institution's director.

They were caught in an ACB trap while accepting the bribe. Bansod is also accused of a previous bribe acceptance. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered.

