Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu unveils 'Prapancha Charitra' book in Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday attended the book launch of "The Glimpses of World History", authored by former Minister Daggubati Venkateswara Rao in Vishakapatnam. The Chief Minister praised the book and called upon the audience to read it.

"Writing a few thousand years of human evolution and world history in book form in Telugu is a wonderful endeavor, and everyone should read the history," said the Chief Minister. Chandrababu Naidu said that every house and every library should have this book.

"Daggubati Venkateswara Rao, who is not a professional author, has penned the book Prapancha Charitra (World History) in a novel way that everyone should read," the Chief Minister said. "'Daggubati Venkateswara Rao, is a distinguished personality in our family. It is really wonderful to pen such a great book after conducting a deep study of world trends," he added.

Maintaining that he will read the book completely when he finds the time, he said that topics like past traditions, food habits, and farming systems are covered in the book. The Chief Minister said that he is of the opinion that writing a book is possible only when one makes a deep study with the objective of achieving something.

"Venkateswara Rao has mentioned everything, such as linguistic arts, architecture, sculpture, land reforms, social justice, the feudal system, kingdoms, and public administration in Andhra Pradesh," he said. "I believe that history is a compass for our future. Everyone needs to know history and facts. Especially those who are in politics and affect the lives of crores of people. If they know history...they can take decisions that change the future of the people. They can be responsible and do good for the people. I congratulate Venkateswara Rao garu for bringing such a great book about history and MP Purandareswari garu for organizing the program wonderfully," the CM added.

Asserting that his objective is for the Telugu Society to be the best in the world, the Chief Minister said, "My dream is to achieve huge goals and completely change the future of the State." "I not only have confidence but also I have strong belief," he added. (ANI)

