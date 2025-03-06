Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu unveils 'Prapancha Charitra' book in Visakhapatnam

Writing a few thousand years of human evolution and world history in book form in Telugu is a wonderful endeavor, and everyone should read the history, said the Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu here on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 06-03-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 18:35 IST
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu unveils 'Prapancha Charitra' book in Visakhapatnam
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu (Photo: Telugu Desam Party). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday attended the book launch of "The Glimpses of World History", authored by former Minister Daggubati Venkateswara Rao in Vishakapatnam. The Chief Minister praised the book and called upon the audience to read it.

"Writing a few thousand years of human evolution and world history in book form in Telugu is a wonderful endeavor, and everyone should read the history," said the Chief Minister. Chandrababu Naidu said that every house and every library should have this book.

"Daggubati Venkateswara Rao, who is not a professional author, has penned the book Prapancha Charitra (World History) in a novel way that everyone should read," the Chief Minister said. "'Daggubati Venkateswara Rao, is a distinguished personality in our family. It is really wonderful to pen such a great book after conducting a deep study of world trends," he added.

Maintaining that he will read the book completely when he finds the time, he said that topics like past traditions, food habits, and farming systems are covered in the book. The Chief Minister said that he is of the opinion that writing a book is possible only when one makes a deep study with the objective of achieving something.

"Venkateswara Rao has mentioned everything, such as linguistic arts, architecture, sculpture, land reforms, social justice, the feudal system, kingdoms, and public administration in Andhra Pradesh," he said. "I believe that history is a compass for our future. Everyone needs to know history and facts. Especially those who are in politics and affect the lives of crores of people. If they know history...they can take decisions that change the future of the people. They can be responsible and do good for the people. I congratulate Venkateswara Rao garu for bringing such a great book about history and MP Purandareswari garu for organizing the program wonderfully," the CM added.

Asserting that his objective is for the Telugu Society to be the best in the world, the Chief Minister said, "My dream is to achieve huge goals and completely change the future of the State." "I not only have confidence but also I have strong belief," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025