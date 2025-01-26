Governor Snubbed: CM Stalin Prioritizes People's Victory

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin opted out of the traditional Republic Day reception, hosted by Governor R N Ravi, choosing instead to visit Madurai. There, he participated in events celebrating the cancellation of a tungsten mining project, which he deemed a victory for the public.

The 'At Home' function at Raj Bhavan witnessed participation from opposition party leaders, including AIADMK, BJP, DMDK, and Puthiya Tamizhagam, while Stalin and his colleagues were absent. Governor Ravi, critical of the DMK, used his Republic Day eve address to critique the financial state of Tamil Nadu's universities.

Governor Ravi expressed gratitude on social media, acknowledging the diverse array of attendees celebrating Republic Day. Meanwhile, Stalin remarked that the triumph over the mining initiative was a collective effort, with his government firmly supporting the populace.

