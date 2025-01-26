Left Menu

Triumphant Victory: People Power Halts Tungsten Mining in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin halted a controversial tungsten mining initiative after public protests in Madurai. The central government's plan was annulled, marking a significant victory for local people and the state government, as protests brought a swift 3-month resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai | Updated: 26-01-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 22:38 IST
Triumphant Victory: People Power Halts Tungsten Mining in Tamil Nadu
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has successfully halted a contentious tungsten mining initiative following robust public protests in Madurai. During a gathering in Vallalapatti village, Stalin criticized the central government and opposition AIADMK for supporting parliamentary amendments that enabled the now-cancelled auctioning move.

The Chief Minister lauded the people's substantial role in nullifying the initiative, likening the swift 3-month protest victory to the prolonged 2-year farmers' protest against farm laws. He cited extensive efforts, including multiple communications with the central government, assuring constituents that the state stands with them against such measures.

Stalin emphasized that the triumph was a win for the residents and the state, citing a unified resolution passed with cross-party support against the mining permit. He urged continued public backing as state elections approach, highlighting that communal determination culminated in the government's decision to rescind the mining plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

