Demand for 'NEET Secret' Disclosure by AIADMK Leader

On Monday, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami urged Chief Minister M K Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to reveal what he describes as the 'secret' behind the DMK's promise to cancel the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Palaniswami criticized the ruling DMK for allegedly misleading students and creating confusion with false hopes of cancelling NEET, leading to tragic outcomes. He cited the death of a student, Indumathi, from Tindivanam, who reportedly suffered anxiety over the exam.

The AIADMK leader demanded the DMK take responsibility and act to prevent further NEET-related deaths, highlighting earlier campaign promises made by Udhayanidhi Stalin claiming a 'secret' method to cancel the test.

