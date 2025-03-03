Left Menu

Demand for 'NEET Secret' Disclosure by AIADMK Leader

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami has called for Chief Minister M K Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to reveal the DMK's 'secret' to cancelling NEET. Claiming that misleading promises have led to student anxiety, he blames the government for recent NEET-related deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 03-03-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 11:57 IST
Demand for 'NEET Secret' Disclosure by AIADMK Leader
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami urged Chief Minister M K Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to reveal what he describes as the 'secret' behind the DMK's promise to cancel the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Palaniswami criticized the ruling DMK for allegedly misleading students and creating confusion with false hopes of cancelling NEET, leading to tragic outcomes. He cited the death of a student, Indumathi, from Tindivanam, who reportedly suffered anxiety over the exam.

The AIADMK leader demanded the DMK take responsibility and act to prevent further NEET-related deaths, highlighting earlier campaign promises made by Udhayanidhi Stalin claiming a 'secret' method to cancel the test.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Humans overestimate AI’s ability to mimic their decisions

AI vs. traditional grading: Small LLMs show promise in argument assessment

The role of technology in mental health: Can digital tools improve help-seeking?

Exploring AI through young eyes: What kids think about chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025