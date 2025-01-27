Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has implemented a strategic leadership change, replacing Brigadier-General Andriy Hnatov with Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi as commander on the eastern front, following Russian advances in the region.

The decision arrives amid intense battles in Donetsk, a focal point since 2014 and a key area Russia claims since its full-scale invasion began in 2022. The Ukrainian military confirmed the withdrawal from Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk as Russian forces gain ground. Meanwhile, Drapatyi is respected for halting a previous Russian offensive in Kharkiv.

Ukraine faces significant challenges as it counts heavy losses and manpower shortages, despite efforts to boost recruitment. The logistics hub Pokrovsk remains a critical target for Russian forces, with ongoing efforts to cut supply lines and displace Ukrainian troops. The conflict continues with high stakes on all sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)