New Era in Election Leadership: Search for India's Next Chief Election Commissioner

The government has appointed a search committee chaired by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to shortlist eligible candidates for the role of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), according to sources.

The committee's formation represents a departure from the former protocol that promoted the senior-most election commissioner following the retirement of the sitting CEC. This measure follows the enactment of a new law last year, which necessitates the selection of five secretary-level officers for the committee's consideration.

Current CEC Rajiv Kumar is set to retire on February 18, triggering this selection process. The panel, which also includes secretaries from the finance and personnel training departments, is expected to convene during Parliament's Budget Session beginning on January 31.

