Tragic Loss: Nursing Student Found Dead in Moradabad

Jyoti Singh, a 21-year-old BSc Nursing student, was discovered hanging in her rented room in Kesari Kunj Colony, Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. Local police found no suicide note at the scene. Singh was from Babni village in Deoria, and her family has been notified of the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moradabad | Updated: 27-01-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 21:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district, 21-year-old Jyoti Singh was found hanging in a rented house, authorities confirmed on Monday.

The BSc Nursing student's body was discovered in Kesari Kunj Colony without any suicide note, police reported, as an investigation was promptly launched.

The Moradabad police, along with forensic experts, inspected the scene thoroughly. Singh, originally from Babni village in Deoria, had her family informed about the untimely death, according to Superintendent of Police (City) Kumar Ranvijay Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

