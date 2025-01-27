Tragic Loss: Nursing Student Found Dead in Moradabad

In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district, 21-year-old Jyoti Singh was found hanging in a rented house, authorities confirmed on Monday.

The BSc Nursing student's body was discovered in Kesari Kunj Colony without any suicide note, police reported, as an investigation was promptly launched.

The Moradabad police, along with forensic experts, inspected the scene thoroughly. Singh, originally from Babni village in Deoria, had her family informed about the untimely death, according to Superintendent of Police (City) Kumar Ranvijay Singh.

