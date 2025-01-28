Left Menu

Alaska House Pushes Back Against Trump's Denali Renaming Order

The Alaska House voted to urge President Trump to maintain the name Denali for North America's tallest peak, opposing his executive order to revert the name to Mount McKinley. The resolution highlights the cultural significance of Denali for the Koyukon Athabascan people. The debate continues with state leaders opposing the renaming.

The Alaska House of Representatives voted on Monday to urge President Donald Trump to keep North America's tallest peak named Denali, challenging his prior executive order to revert the name to Mount McKinley.

The contentious vote saw a 28-10 outcome, with reconsideration possible before sending the resolution to the Senate. The resolution, led by Democrat Rep. Maxine Dibert, underscores Denali's cultural and historical significance to the Koyukon Athabascan people.

Republicans unsuccessfully sought to amend the resolution to thank Trump for other executive orders impacting resource extraction, viewed as an imbalance in messaging to the federal administration. Despite ongoing federal steps to implement Trump's order, state leaders remain opposed, advocating for the revered local name of Denali.

