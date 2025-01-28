Left Menu

Dramatic Arrest: Noida Police Nab Infamous Robbery Duo

Noida Police arrested two notorious criminals with over a dozen cases of robbery and theft against them, following a recent encounter. During the operation, one criminal was injured, and the police retrieved weapons and stolen valuables. The criminals engaged police in a firefight before capture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 28-01-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 16:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Noida Police successfully apprehended two notorious criminals with a history of robbery and theft after a dramatic encounter on Monday night.

Despite being signalled to stop, the suspects fled on a motorcycle, prompting a police chase. In a subsequent shootout, one suspect was injured.

A cache of weapons and stolen valuables were recovered, marking the end of their crime spree.

(With inputs from agencies.)

