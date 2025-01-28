Left Menu

Israeli Troops' Indefinite Hold on Mount Hermon: Strategic Dominance Amid Controversy

Israeli forces will indefinitely maintain their strategic position on Mount Hermon in southern Syria, as declared by Defence Minister Israel Katz. This move, following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's reign, aims to prevent hostile forces from gaining a foothold but has drawn international criticism for violating agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 21:44 IST
Israeli troops will indefinitely hold their strategic position on Mount Hermon, a move confirmed by Defence Minister Israel Katz on Tuesday. This decision comes after the fall of Bashar al-Assad in Syria, with Israeli forces aiming to prevent hostile entities from establishing presence in southern Syria.

Mount Hermon, a significant snowcapped peak on the Syria-Lebanon border, offers crucial oversight of the Damascus countryside and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. While Israeli forces have advanced into a U.N.-monitored demilitarised zone within Syria, their presence has raised concerns and criticisms internationally for overstepping legal boundaries.

The international community, including several countries and the United Nations, has condemned Israel's actions in the region, calling them violations of international agreements and demanding the withdrawal of the troops.

(With inputs from agencies.)

