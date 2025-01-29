Left Menu

ECOWAS Responds to Sahel Bloc Formation Following Military-Led Exits

ECOWAS officially recognizes the exit of junta-led Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, who left to form the Alliance of Sahel States. The bloc maintains open channels with these nations by recognizing identity documents and continuing trade. ECOWAS awaits future engagement strategies post-exit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 14:18 IST
ECOWAS Responds to Sahel Bloc Formation Following Military-Led Exits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) announced on Wednesday the official departure of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, all currently under military rule, from the regional bloc.

This follows a withdrawal initiated last year after ECOWAS's demand for democratic restoration in Niger, which experienced a military coup in 2023. The three nations have now formed the Alliance of Sahel States, creating a new political alliance and issuing unique biometric passports.

ECOWAS stated its intention to keep diplomatic relations open. While respecting the autonomy of these nations, the bloc will continue to recognize their national documents and maintain trade ties, according to an agreement tentatively accepted by remaining members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025