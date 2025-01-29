ECOWAS Responds to Sahel Bloc Formation Following Military-Led Exits

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) announced on Wednesday the official departure of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, all currently under military rule, from the regional bloc.

This follows a withdrawal initiated last year after ECOWAS's demand for democratic restoration in Niger, which experienced a military coup in 2023. The three nations have now formed the Alliance of Sahel States, creating a new political alliance and issuing unique biometric passports.

ECOWAS stated its intention to keep diplomatic relations open. While respecting the autonomy of these nations, the bloc will continue to recognize their national documents and maintain trade ties, according to an agreement tentatively accepted by remaining members.

(With inputs from agencies.)