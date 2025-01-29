Tragedy Strikes at Maha Kumbh Mela as Stampede Claims Lives

A tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in northern India has resulted in nearly 40 deaths, according to police sources.

The festival, deemed the world's largest gathering, saw millions converge for the sacred river bath, but chaos unfolded as authorities struggled to manage the mammoth crowd.

Criticism of governmental mismanagement has erupted, amplified by opposition parties attributing the disaster to VIP culture and inadequate public arrangements.

