Tragedy Strikes at Maha Kumbh Mela as Stampede Claims Lives

A stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in northern India led to nearly 40 bodies being sent to a local hospital morgue. As millions gathered to bathe in sacred rivers, the incident highlighted issues of crowd mismanagement, drawing criticism from opposition parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 16:28 IST
A tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in northern India has resulted in nearly 40 deaths, according to police sources.

The festival, deemed the world's largest gathering, saw millions converge for the sacred river bath, but chaos unfolded as authorities struggled to manage the mammoth crowd.

Criticism of governmental mismanagement has erupted, amplified by opposition parties attributing the disaster to VIP culture and inadequate public arrangements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

