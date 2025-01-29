Honoring Mandela: 27 for Freedom Race Marks 35th Anniversary of His Release

The spirit of former President Nelson Mandela will be celebrated at the historic Drakenstein Correctional Centre as the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) hosts the 13th annual 27 for Freedom Race.

The event commemorates the 35th anniversary of Mandela’s release from Victor Verster Prison (now Drakenstein Correctional Centre) on 11 February 1990, a moment that signified the beginning of South Africa’s transition to democracy.

The Significance of the Race

The 27 for Freedom Race is more than just a sporting event—it is a symbol of resilience, perseverance, and unity, reflecting the 27 years Mandela spent behind bars fighting for justice.

“The race is a reminder of South Africa’s painful past and the sacrifices made for our freedom,” said National Commissioner of Correctional Services, Makgothi Thobakgale. “I am deeply honored to participate in this race, which not only connects us to our history but also inspires future generations to continue building a better South Africa.”

Held at Drakenstein Correctional Centre, situated on the R301 outside Paarl, the event aims to bring together runners, history enthusiasts, and families to honor Mandela’s legacy while promoting fitness, community engagement, and social cohesion.

Race Categories and Registration Details

The 27 for Freedom Race is open to participants of all fitness levels, offering three race categories:

🏃‍♂️ 27km race – Symbolizing Mandela’s 27 years in prison, this is a challenge for seasoned runners. 🏃 10km race – A mid-range event for regular runners. 🚶 5km fun run/walk – Designed for families, casual walkers, and individuals of all abilities.

📅 Registration Deadline: 29 January 2025 🔗 Register here: Top Events – 27 for Freedom

What to Expect at the Event

Scenic Running Route – Participants will run past key landmarks that shaped Mandela’s final days in prison.

Live Entertainment & Cultural Activities – Local artists, school choirs, and community groups will perform.

Historical Exhibits – Special displays featuring rare photos, speeches, and personal artifacts from Mandela’s time at Drakenstein.

Meet Influential Figures – Prominent government officials, anti-apartheid veterans, and sports personalities will be in attendance.

Building on Madiba’s Legacy

The DCS has invited South Africans from all walks of life to take part in the commemorative run, reinforcing the values of freedom, endurance, and unity that Mandela stood for.

The 27 for Freedom Race is expected to draw thousands of participants, making it one of the most significant commemorative sporting events of the year.

Don’t Miss Out! Secure your spot today and run in the footsteps of history.