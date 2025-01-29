Tragic End in Mahisagar: Caste Certificate Controversy Sparks Probe

Police in Gujarat's Mahisagar district have launched an investigation following the suicide of Udabhai Damor, a 45-year-old tribal man. Damor's family alleges that harassment by a local official over a caste certificate for his daughter, who secured a Central government position, led to his death.

Damor was discovered hanging from a tree near his residence in Ranakpur village on Tuesday morning, as reported by Assistant Superintendent of Police, Vivek Bheda. The case has been registered as an accidental death, but Damor's family insists it was the result of undue pressure and harassment by a mamlatdar.

Kantibhai Damor, a relative, claims that the local officer deliberately delayed the issuance of an English version of the daughter's caste certificate, despite her having a valid Gujarati one, causing repeated visits and undue stress. Deputy Mamlatdar Suresh Sangada, however, defended the actions, noting the requirement of proper documentation. Authorities are investigating the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)