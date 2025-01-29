Telangana Takes Action: Restraining the Risks of Online Gaming

In an urgent move to tackle the adverse effects of online gaming, the Telangana Cybersecurity Bureau (TGCSB) convened a pivotal meeting on Wednesday. Attendees included the All India Gaming Federation, prominent gaming platform executives, and telecommunications officials.

With online gaming swelling in popularity, especially among the youth, the TGCSB highlighted growing worries about addiction, financial strife, and tragic events such as suicides linked to debts. The meeting sought to explore viable solutions to curb these issues.

Shikha Goel, the TGCSB Director, detailed legal perspectives under the Telangana Gaming Act, targeting online gaming regulations. Stakeholders discussed technological solutions like geofencing, rigorous KYC processes, and other stricter measures. A petition was also sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs, urging the creation of a centralized regulator for seamless jurisdiction over gaming affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)