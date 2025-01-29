Left Menu

Telangana Takes Action: Restraining the Risks of Online Gaming

The Telangana Cybersecurity Bureau led a critical meeting with stakeholders to address online gaming concerns. The focus was on regulating gaming platforms to prevent addiction, financial loss, and distress from gaming debts. A call for centralized regulation to oversee both Indian and offshore platforms was made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-01-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 22:52 IST
In an urgent move to tackle the adverse effects of online gaming, the Telangana Cybersecurity Bureau (TGCSB) convened a pivotal meeting on Wednesday. Attendees included the All India Gaming Federation, prominent gaming platform executives, and telecommunications officials.

With online gaming swelling in popularity, especially among the youth, the TGCSB highlighted growing worries about addiction, financial strife, and tragic events such as suicides linked to debts. The meeting sought to explore viable solutions to curb these issues.

Shikha Goel, the TGCSB Director, detailed legal perspectives under the Telangana Gaming Act, targeting online gaming regulations. Stakeholders discussed technological solutions like geofencing, rigorous KYC processes, and other stricter measures. A petition was also sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs, urging the creation of a centralized regulator for seamless jurisdiction over gaming affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

