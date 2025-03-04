Tragedy in Odisha: Gaming Addiction Leads to Triple Homicide

A disturbing incident unfolded in Jagatsinghpur, Odisha, where 21-year-old Surjyakant Sethy allegedly killed his parents and sister. The gruesome act was reportedly fueled by his addiction to online games, as the family disapproved of his behavior, according to local police.

The attack took place in the early hours of the morning, with the accused using stones to bludgeon his family members. The victims were identified as Prasant Sethy, his wife Kanaklata, and their daughter Rosalin. Following the attack, Surjyakant was apprehended near the village.

Police believe there may be underlying mental health issues involved. The tragedy has left the community in shock. Authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the case, with a scientific team on the scene as part of the investigation process.

