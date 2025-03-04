Tragedy in Odisha: Gaming Addiction Leads to Triple Homicide
In Jagatsinghpur, Odisha, a 21-year-old student, Surjyakant Sethy, committed a triple homicide, killing his parents and sister due to their opposing his online gaming addiction. Using stones, he attacked them early morning. The local police have arrested him and suspect mental health issues played a role.
A disturbing incident unfolded in Jagatsinghpur, Odisha, where 21-year-old Surjyakant Sethy allegedly killed his parents and sister. The gruesome act was reportedly fueled by his addiction to online games, as the family disapproved of his behavior, according to local police.
The attack took place in the early hours of the morning, with the accused using stones to bludgeon his family members. The victims were identified as Prasant Sethy, his wife Kanaklata, and their daughter Rosalin. Following the attack, Surjyakant was apprehended near the village.
Police believe there may be underlying mental health issues involved. The tragedy has left the community in shock. Authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the case, with a scientific team on the scene as part of the investigation process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
