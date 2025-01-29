Tragedy in Assam: Woman Attacked in Front of Children
A tragic incident in Assam's Cachar district involved a woman allegedly raped by a neighbor. Her attacker also poured acid on her and fled. The woman's husband discovered her tied up, and police are actively searching for the perpetrator. Her condition remains critical at a local hospital.
A 30-year-old woman in Assam's Cachar district was allegedly raped and later attacked with acid, police reported on Wednesday.
The incident occurred in the Dholai area and involved the woman's neighbor, a 28-year-old driver who entered the home unauthorized, inflicted the violence, and fled.
The victim was discovered tied up by her husband. She is currently in critical condition at Silchar Medical College, while police intensify their search for the suspect.
