Exposed Wires at Edison Towers Linked to Eaton Fire Ignition
A law firm has submitted photos suggesting that exposed wires at a Southern California Edison tower may have contributed to the Eaton Fire in Los Angeles. The fire, fueled by strong winds, caused significant damage and is being investigated for potential links to SCE's equipment.
A law firm representing victims of the deadly Eaton Fire in Los Angeles has filed new legal documents Wednesday, presenting photographic evidence they claim ties Southern California Edison (SCE) to the blaze. The images reportedly reveal exposed wires at the base of an SCE tower, which the firm alleges might have contributed to the wildfire's ignition.
The Eaton Fire, one of several wildfires that broke out on January 7 amid powerful Santa Ana Winds, has been termed as potentially one of the most costly disasters in U.S. history. Previous court submissions have included photographs and videos capturing sparks near SCE's transmission equipment. The latest images may, for the first time, display unburied wires and charred infrastructure.
Attorney Alexander Robertson, representing the plaintiffs, stated, "The exposed grounding wire is charred on the photos and likely acted like a wick on a candle to ignite the brush at the base of the tower." Southern California Edison is also conducting its own investigation, while criticizing legal teams for prematurely disclosing potential evidence to the media.
(With inputs from agencies.)
