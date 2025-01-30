Left Menu

Tragic Incident: 13-Year-Old Victim of Repeated Assault

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Sector 58 by a friend of her relative. The victim's mother reported the incident, leading to an FIR under the POCSO Act. Police are actively searching for the accused, who is reportedly a repeat offender.

Gurugram | Updated: 30-01-2025
  • India

A 13-year-old girl has become the victim of a heinous crime, allegedly raped by an acquaintance of a family member in Sector 58, according to local police reports.

The girl's mother, originally from Bihar, detailed in her complaint how she and her husband were away on Tuesday, leaving their daughter with her brother-in-law. During their absence, Pradeep, also known as Pawan, a taxi driver and friend of the girl's uncle, visited the house.

The mother stated that Pradeep used a pretext to lure her daughter to a friend's room, where the assault occurred. This incident uncovered a pattern of previous abuses by the accused. An FIR was promptly filed under the POCSO Act. Police are conducting raids in an effort to apprehend Pradeep.

(With inputs from agencies.)

