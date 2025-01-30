Left Menu

Tulsi Gabbard Faces Senate on Spy Agency Oversight Amid Global Tensions

Tulsi Gabbard testified before lawmakers about serious allegations involving foreign-directed assassinations on American soil, particularly focusing on claims against the Indian government. She addressed international security, highlighting Indo-Pacific relations, and emphasized the need for credible intelligence to ensure national security and informed policymaking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-01-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 23:43 IST
Tulsi Gabbard, President Trump's nominee for the Director of National Intelligence, appeared before lawmakers on Thursday to address concerning allegations of foreign-directed assassinations against American citizens.

During her confirmation hearing, Gabbard responded to a federal indictment claiming an Indian government employee orchestrated an assassination attempt against a Sikh activist in New York City, an operation foiled by U.S. law enforcement. Canadian officials have also accused India of a separate assassination in Canada. Gabbard stressed the need for thorough investigations into such serious allegations.

Gabbard also discussed the importance of maintaining a strong Indo-Pacific partnership while ensuring U.S. security through precise intelligence. She raised concerns over China's cyberattacks and emphasized the role of reliable intelligence in national security decision-making.

