Tulsi Gabbard Faces Senate on Spy Agency Oversight Amid Global Tensions

Tulsi Gabbard, President Trump's nominee for the Director of National Intelligence, appeared before lawmakers on Thursday to address concerning allegations of foreign-directed assassinations against American citizens.

During her confirmation hearing, Gabbard responded to a federal indictment claiming an Indian government employee orchestrated an assassination attempt against a Sikh activist in New York City, an operation foiled by U.S. law enforcement. Canadian officials have also accused India of a separate assassination in Canada. Gabbard stressed the need for thorough investigations into such serious allegations.

Gabbard also discussed the importance of maintaining a strong Indo-Pacific partnership while ensuring U.S. security through precise intelligence. She raised concerns over China's cyberattacks and emphasized the role of reliable intelligence in national security decision-making.

