Ukraine working on alternatives to US intelligence, defence minister says
Ukraine's defence minister said the country is working on alternatives after a halt of U.S. intelligence sharing this week.
"We did not get the detail yet on how it will be restricted, but we already working for the alternatives," he said in English at a press conference in Berlin.
