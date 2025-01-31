Left Menu

Panama Canal Control Controversy: Mulino's Stance Against US Negotiations

Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino has declared that he will not negotiate the ownership of the Panama Canal with the United States, ahead of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit. Mulino aims to clear misconceptions about China's role and prioritizes discussions on shared interests like migration and drug trafficking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panamacity | Updated: 31-01-2025 03:32 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 03:32 IST
Panama Canal Control Controversy: Mulino's Stance Against US Negotiations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino firmly stated that there will be no negotiations with Washington regarding the Panama Canal's ownership. As the Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, prepares to visit, Mulino hopes to shift focus towards shared interests, such as migration and combating drug trafficking.

Being the first foreign destination for the top US diplomat could have been significant for Panama regardless, especially with Rubio as President Donald Trump's envoy. Trump has previously suggested reclaiming the canal for the US.

Mulino, during his weekly press conference, clarified existing misunderstandings about the canal and emphasized Panama's control over it despite ports being managed by a Hong Kong consortium. He disassociated himself from a predecessor's decision to establish diplomatic ties with China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

