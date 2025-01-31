Panama Canal Control Controversy: Mulino's Stance Against US Negotiations

Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino firmly stated that there will be no negotiations with Washington regarding the Panama Canal's ownership. As the Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, prepares to visit, Mulino hopes to shift focus towards shared interests, such as migration and combating drug trafficking.

Being the first foreign destination for the top US diplomat could have been significant for Panama regardless, especially with Rubio as President Donald Trump's envoy. Trump has previously suggested reclaiming the canal for the US.

Mulino, during his weekly press conference, clarified existing misunderstandings about the canal and emphasized Panama's control over it despite ports being managed by a Hong Kong consortium. He disassociated himself from a predecessor's decision to establish diplomatic ties with China.

(With inputs from agencies.)