Left Menu

Debate on Simultaneous Elections: Parliamentary Committee's Extensive Consultations

A parliamentary committee is examining bills proposing simultaneous elections. It seeks a wide range of stakeholders' opinions, including political entities, government bodies, and academic institutions. Despite opposition claims of unconstitutionality, the committee aims to consult broadly and may request an extension of its tenure for comprehensive assessment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 19:10 IST
Debate on Simultaneous Elections: Parliamentary Committee's Extensive Consultations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The parliamentary committee responsible for scrutinizing bills about simultaneous elections has compiled a diverse list of stakeholders to be consulted. This includes former chief justices, the Election Commission, political parties, and state governments, as reported following a meeting chaired by PP Chaudhary.

Controversy arose when some opposition members requested verbatim records of meetings, a demand that, according to Chaudhary, does not align with standard parliamentary practices. However, members like DMK's P Wilson and Congress' Manish Tewari insisted their requests complied with parliamentary committee rules.

Besides the legal and political fraternity, the committee intends to engage teachers, students, migrant workers, constitutional experts, and other relevant groups for their opinions on the 'one nation, one election' initiative. Despite opposition allegations of the proposal being unconstitutional, the committee is determined to continue its in-depth review and may seek an extension for thorough deliberation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025