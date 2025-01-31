Debate on Simultaneous Elections: Parliamentary Committee's Extensive Consultations

The parliamentary committee responsible for scrutinizing bills about simultaneous elections has compiled a diverse list of stakeholders to be consulted. This includes former chief justices, the Election Commission, political parties, and state governments, as reported following a meeting chaired by PP Chaudhary.

Controversy arose when some opposition members requested verbatim records of meetings, a demand that, according to Chaudhary, does not align with standard parliamentary practices. However, members like DMK's P Wilson and Congress' Manish Tewari insisted their requests complied with parliamentary committee rules.

Besides the legal and political fraternity, the committee intends to engage teachers, students, migrant workers, constitutional experts, and other relevant groups for their opinions on the 'one nation, one election' initiative. Despite opposition allegations of the proposal being unconstitutional, the committee is determined to continue its in-depth review and may seek an extension for thorough deliberation.

(With inputs from agencies.)