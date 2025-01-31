Hawks Secures Over 1,400 Arrests in High-Profile Criminal Cases

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), also known as the Hawks, has made significant progress in tackling high-profile criminal cases, with more than 1,400 suspects arrested during the third quarter of the 2024/25 financial year. This breakthrough was revealed during a media briefing in Pretoria on Friday, where DPCI National Head, Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya, provided an update on the ongoing efforts to curb serious crime in South Africa.

In the reporting period, a total of 1,452 suspects were brought before various courts across the country, including 1,409 individuals and 43 corporate entities. Among those arrested, 451 were South African nationals, while 958 were foreign nationals. These arrests were made in connection with a range of serious criminal activities, including corruption, organized crime, commercial fraud, money laundering, cybercrime, police killings, cash-in-transit heists, kidnapping for ransom, State capture, illegal mining, counterfeit goods, tax offenses, COVID-19-related crimes, drug trafficking, and human trafficking.

“These arrests targeted individuals involved in high-impact criminal activities that threaten the safety and security of our citizens and undermine the stability of our economy,” said Lieutenant General Lebeya.

Breaking down the arrests by investigative unit, the Serious Organised Crime Investigation (SOCI) unit secured the majority of arrests, with 1,172 suspects apprehended. The Serious Commercial Crime Investigation (SCCI) unit arrested 234 suspects, and the Serious Corruption Investigation (SCI) unit secured 46 individuals. The geographical distribution of arrests highlighted the prevalence of criminal activities in certain regions, with the North West province leading with 919 arrests, followed by Gauteng with 116, KwaZulu-Natal with 106, Mpumalanga with 67, and the Western Cape with 57 arrests.

The North West’s high number of arrests was attributed to Operation Vala Umgodi, which led to 854 illegal mining cases and additional arrests related to the Tarantula and Grumpyface organized crime operations. Among the notable seizures during this period were 86 firearms, 3,617 rounds of ammunition, and the dismantling of three clandestine drug laboratories worth approximately R37.7 million.

Additionally, the DPCI secured 202 convictions, including those of 186 individuals and 16 corporate entities. A further 222 individuals (204 South Africans and 18 foreign nationals) and entities were sentenced, with 153 South Africans and 51 foreign nationals among those convicted. The DPCI's Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit was responsible for 106 of the convictions, while the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation secured 86, and the Serious Corruption Investigation saw 30 convictions. Notably, the Directorate secured 32 life sentences during the quarter.

In a move to ensure that crime does not pay, the Priority Crime Specialised Investigation (PCSI) issued a combined 96 freezing and forfeiture orders, totaling R55,210,753.43. Additionally, R2,022,773.09 was deposited into the Criminal Assets Recovery Account (CARA) as part of efforts to seize illicitly obtained assets.

The Hawks’ digital forensics team also made significant strides, finalizing the extraction and analysis of data from 315 electronic devices. The Priority Crime Management Centre (PCMC) received 362 reports from telecommunications providers, which were analyzed to assist with ongoing investigations.

At the beginning of the third quarter, the DPCI was handling a total of 18,264 active dockets with a combined monetary value of R1,026,817,012,597.38. Of these, 5,616 dockets, valued at R111,332,466,767.03, involved 12,607 accused and were still pending in the courts. Furthermore, 1,836 dockets are still under investigation, with decisions from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) awaited.

Lieutenant General Lebeya concluded by emphasizing that the DPCI's total success, measured in terms of arrests, convictions, and asset seizures, stood at 1,770 during the reporting period. “The efforts of the Directorate continue to make significant strides in combatting serious crime and corruption, with a commitment to ensuring that perpetrators are held accountable, and stolen assets are recovered,” Lebeya said.

These efforts reflect the Hawks’ ongoing mission to enhance public safety and security in South Africa, while also addressing the underlying drivers of crime that continue to affect communities across the nation.