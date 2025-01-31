Tigers, Traffickers, and the Hunt for Justice: A Maharashtra Mystery

A special investigation team in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district has made significant progress in a disturbing tiger poaching case. The team arrested a new suspect, increasing the total number of apprehended individuals to seven, according to an official statement released on Friday.

The latest arrest involved a 50-year-old man named Lalneisung, captured in Shillong, Meghalaya, by the SIT led by Anand Reddy Yellu, Deputy Director (Core) of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve. Officials revealed that Lalneisung would remain in forest department custody until February 4.

The investigation revealed the discovery of animal parts, including bones, teeth, and hair, confirmed by Nagpur's Wildlife Research and Training Centre as originating from a tiger. As court proceedings continue, the Rajura court extended the forest department remand of five accused individuals, emphasizing the necessity to uncover the full extent of the poaching network.

