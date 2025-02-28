Forest Department's Financial Web: Unraveling the Rs 2.5 Crore Scandal

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has announced a major breakthrough in the Odisha forest department's financial misappropriation case, discovering alleged irregularities amounting to Rs 2.5 crore. The ED's raid on the Kalahandi district's Jaipatna Range office comes after crucial inputs from the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).

According to the ED, preliminary investigations have pointed fingers at certain officials in the forest department, who allegedly employed numerous 'mule accounts' to divert and misappropriate government funds intended for various developmental schemes. These accounts, opened by forest guards and rangers, were used to receive and divert substantial sums swiftly, indicating a well-organized operation.

The probe agency seized several ATM cards linked to the mule accounts, mobile devices, withdrawal slips, and other incriminating items, raising suspicions of a broader network. Additionally, an illegal tiger skin was found during the searches, hinting at possible wildlife-related offenses intertwined with the financial scandal.

