Allahabad High Court Greenlights 2016 Batch Naib Tehsildar Promotions

In a significant legal development, the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has ruled in favor of promoting naib tehsildars from the 2016 batch to full tehsildars, following prolonged delays.

The court's decision, delivered by Justice Alok Mathur, addressed the grievances of petitioners Ashutosh Pandey and Siddhanth Pandey, effectively lifting the year-long halt on their career progression.

The ruling highlighted procedural delays by the state government that led to lowered seniority for the petitioners, affecting their placement on the promotion list. The court directed the government to expedite its decision on a proposal easing promotion criteria submitted by the Revenue Council.

