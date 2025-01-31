Left Menu

Allahabad High Court Greenlights 2016 Batch Naib Tehsildar Promotions

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has allowed the promotion of 2016 batch naib tehsildars to tehsildars. The court ordered the state government to reconsider the promotions, which had been previously stalled due to delays and decisions by the Revenue Council.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 31-01-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 23:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has ruled in favor of promoting naib tehsildars from the 2016 batch to full tehsildars, following prolonged delays.

The court's decision, delivered by Justice Alok Mathur, addressed the grievances of petitioners Ashutosh Pandey and Siddhanth Pandey, effectively lifting the year-long halt on their career progression.

The ruling highlighted procedural delays by the state government that led to lowered seniority for the petitioners, affecting their placement on the promotion list. The court directed the government to expedite its decision on a proposal easing promotion criteria submitted by the Revenue Council.

(With inputs from agencies.)

