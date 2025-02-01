Left Menu

Amit Shah to Virtually Attend Tripura Offer Letter Ceremony

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will virtually participate in an offer letter distribution programme for multi-tasking staff in Tripura on February 5. Chief Minister Manik Saha and cabinet members will attend. The event is for candidates selected through JRBT-administered exams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 01-02-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 13:13 IST
Amit Shah to Virtually Attend Tripura Offer Letter Ceremony
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to virtually attend an offer letter distribution ceremony for multi-tasking staff positions in the Tripura government. This event, scheduled for February 5, marks a significant moment for the candidates who have been selected through rigorous tests.

The ceremony will be held at the Swami Vivekananda ground and will see the presence of Chief Minister Manik Saha along with his cabinet colleagues. These candidates were chosen from a pool of aspirants who appeared in the exam conducted by the Joint Recruitment Board of Tripura (JRBT) in 2021.

A preparatory meeting for this important programme took place at the civil secretariat, ensuring that the event, which will include 2,410 new multi-tasking staff, proceeds smoothly. This recruitment exercise is part of Tripura's ongoing efforts to strengthen its government workforce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025