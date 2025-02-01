Amit Shah to Virtually Attend Tripura Offer Letter Ceremony

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to virtually attend an offer letter distribution ceremony for multi-tasking staff positions in the Tripura government. This event, scheduled for February 5, marks a significant moment for the candidates who have been selected through rigorous tests.

The ceremony will be held at the Swami Vivekananda ground and will see the presence of Chief Minister Manik Saha along with his cabinet colleagues. These candidates were chosen from a pool of aspirants who appeared in the exam conducted by the Joint Recruitment Board of Tripura (JRBT) in 2021.

A preparatory meeting for this important programme took place at the civil secretariat, ensuring that the event, which will include 2,410 new multi-tasking staff, proceeds smoothly. This recruitment exercise is part of Tripura's ongoing efforts to strengthen its government workforce.

