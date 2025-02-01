Left Menu

Legacy and Controversies: Remembering Navin Chawla

Navin Chawla, former Chief Election Commissioner of India, passed away at 79. Known for advocating electoral reforms, his tenure was controversial due to accusations of bias. He notably enabled third gender voters to vote in the 'Other' category. Chawla was also a biographer of Mother Teresa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 13:14 IST
Navin Chawla
  • Country:
  • India

Navin Chawla, former Chief Election Commissioner of India, passed away at the age of 79, leaving behind a legacy marked by significant electoral reforms but also notable controversies during his tenure.

The Election Commission (EC) honored Chawla's contributions on third gender voter inclusion, while fellow former CEC SY Quraishi shared recent interactions with Chawla, highlighting the former CEC's spirit despite health challenges.

Chawla, also recognized for his biography of Mother Teresa, served between 2005-2010, facing challenges including allegations of partisanship by political opponents, a petition by the BJP, and calls for his removal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

