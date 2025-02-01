Russia Escalates Attacks on Ukraine with Deadly Drone and Missile Strikes

Russia escalated its offensive on Ukraine over the weekend, employing a barrage of drones and missiles that claimed the lives of at least four civilians and inflicted significant damage on infrastructure across multiple cities, Ukrainian officials reported.

In Poltava, a Russian missile struck a residential building, resulting in three deaths and ten injuries, including a child. Visuals shared by the Interior Ministry displayed the building's upper floors demolished and engulfed in smoke, as rescue teams searched through debris.

Meanwhile, a drone attack on Kharkiv in the northeast killed one person and wounded four more. Furthermore, Russian forces targeted buildings in Zaporizhzhia, as Ukrainian air defenses actively countered the assaults, particularly in Kyiv, though no substantial damages or casualties were noted in the capital as of the latest reports.

