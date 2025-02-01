Left Menu

Russia Escalates Attacks on Ukraine with Deadly Drone and Missile Strikes

Russia launched extensive drone and missile attacks on Ukraine, killing at least four civilians and damaging infrastructure. In Poltava, a missile hit a residential building, while a drone attack in Kharkiv caused one fatality. Ukrainian air defense worked to repel attacks, with no major damage reported in Kyiv.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia escalated its offensive on Ukraine over the weekend, employing a barrage of drones and missiles that claimed the lives of at least four civilians and inflicted significant damage on infrastructure across multiple cities, Ukrainian officials reported.

In Poltava, a Russian missile struck a residential building, resulting in three deaths and ten injuries, including a child. Visuals shared by the Interior Ministry displayed the building's upper floors demolished and engulfed in smoke, as rescue teams searched through debris.

Meanwhile, a drone attack on Kharkiv in the northeast killed one person and wounded four more. Furthermore, Russian forces targeted buildings in Zaporizhzhia, as Ukrainian air defenses actively countered the assaults, particularly in Kyiv, though no substantial damages or casualties were noted in the capital as of the latest reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

