Left Menu

Clashes in Balochistan Highlight Ongoing Insurgency

Eighteen soldiers and 12 militants died in south-western Pakistan's Balochistan as military forces clashed with militants trying to establish roadblocks. The mineral-rich province, bordering Iran and Afghanistan, is a hotspot for separatist and Islamist insurgencies. Recent incidents underline the decade-long unrest in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 16:03 IST
Clashes in Balochistan Highlight Ongoing Insurgency
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

In a brutal confrontation in south-western Pakistan, 18 paramilitary soldiers and 12 militants lost their lives, as reported by the military's media wing on Saturday.

The deadly clash took place in Balochistan, where militants attempted to erect roadblocks overnight. The military swiftly acted to dismantle them, though the group responsible remains unidentified.

Balochistan is a province rich in minerals but beset by a prolonged insurgency from ethnic Baloch separatists and Islamist militants, with the incident being the latest in a series of violent episodes highlighting the ongoing turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building trustworthy AI in medicine: The role of explainability and cognitive load

Beyond tweets and alerts: New role of social media in disaster management

When reality is deceived: The rise of security attacks in remote collaborative mixed reality

Open source under pressure: Challenges of compliance in a regulated world

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025