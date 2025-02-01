Clashes in Balochistan Highlight Ongoing Insurgency

In a brutal confrontation in south-western Pakistan, 18 paramilitary soldiers and 12 militants lost their lives, as reported by the military's media wing on Saturday.

The deadly clash took place in Balochistan, where militants attempted to erect roadblocks overnight. The military swiftly acted to dismantle them, though the group responsible remains unidentified.

Balochistan is a province rich in minerals but beset by a prolonged insurgency from ethnic Baloch separatists and Islamist militants, with the incident being the latest in a series of violent episodes highlighting the ongoing turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)