Daring Jewel Heist in Broad Daylight: 1.5 kg Gold Looted in Jammu

In a bold and audacious move, a daylight heist unfolded on Saturday in Jammu's upscale Greater Kailash area. According to police reports, two men armed with a toka executed the robbery, making off with over 1.5 kg of gold from the premises of Anand Jewellers.

At approximately 2 PM, the well-dressed assailants entered the jewelry shop, skillfully concealing their identities with helmets. One of the suspects held a female employee at knifepoint, while the other swiftly collected the substantial loot into a bag.

The shop owner was not present during this brazen attack. Authorities have since launched a manhunt to track down the culprits and recover the stolen gold, as investigations proceed at a brisk pace.

(With inputs from agencies.)