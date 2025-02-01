Daring Jewel Heist in Broad Daylight: 1.5 kg Gold Looted in Jammu
In a daring daylight heist, two men armed with a toka looted over 1.5 kg of gold from Anand Jewellers in Jammu's Greater Kailash. The robbers, wearing helmets, held a staff member hostage before escaping on a motorcycle. Police have launched an investigation to apprehend the offenders.
In a bold and audacious move, a daylight heist unfolded on Saturday in Jammu's upscale Greater Kailash area. According to police reports, two men armed with a toka executed the robbery, making off with over 1.5 kg of gold from the premises of Anand Jewellers.
At approximately 2 PM, the well-dressed assailants entered the jewelry shop, skillfully concealing their identities with helmets. One of the suspects held a female employee at knifepoint, while the other swiftly collected the substantial loot into a bag.
The shop owner was not present during this brazen attack. Authorities have since launched a manhunt to track down the culprits and recover the stolen gold, as investigations proceed at a brisk pace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
