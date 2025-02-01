India's Bold Move: A Major Defence Budget Boost

India has unveiled a substantial defence budget allocation of Rs 6,81,210 crore for the fiscal year 2025-26, marking an increase from the current year's Rs 6.22 lakh crore. This hike comes amid rising security concerns from neighboring China and Pakistan, underscoring the country's push for military modernization.

The defence outlay includes a significant Rs 1,80,000 crore for capital expenditure, intended for acquiring new weapons, aircraft, and warships. Notably, Rs 1,11,544 crore, 75% of the modernization budget, is dedicated to domestic procurement, significantly boosting local industries' involvement.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the budget, highlighting its alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a self-reliant defence sector. The increased allocation is expected to enhance technological advancements and bolster India's defence capabilities, meeting the demands of modern warfare and strategic border infrastructure.

