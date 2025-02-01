Left Menu

India's Bold Move: A Major Defence Budget Boost

India announces a significant increase in its defence budget for 2025-26, allocating Rs 6.81 lakh crore, with a strong emphasis on modernization to address security challenges from China and Pakistan. A considerable portion is earmarked for domestic procurement and development, boosting self-reliance and technological advancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 17:20 IST
  • India

India has unveiled a substantial defence budget allocation of Rs 6,81,210 crore for the fiscal year 2025-26, marking an increase from the current year's Rs 6.22 lakh crore. This hike comes amid rising security concerns from neighboring China and Pakistan, underscoring the country's push for military modernization.

The defence outlay includes a significant Rs 1,80,000 crore for capital expenditure, intended for acquiring new weapons, aircraft, and warships. Notably, Rs 1,11,544 crore, 75% of the modernization budget, is dedicated to domestic procurement, significantly boosting local industries' involvement.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the budget, highlighting its alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a self-reliant defence sector. The increased allocation is expected to enhance technological advancements and bolster India's defence capabilities, meeting the demands of modern warfare and strategic border infrastructure.

