Budget Blindsides: India's Disabled Population Left Behind
Disability rights organizations have condemned India's Union Budget for ignoring the needs of the disabled population. Despite a minor increase in DEPwD's funding, activists argue it's far from sufficient. Concerns include funding cuts for critical initiatives and underutilisation of allocated resources, prompting protests against government apathy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 17:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Disability rights organizations are up in arms over this year's Union Budget, accusing the government of neglecting India's disabled citizens.
Despite a slight increase in funding for the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), activists contend it's insufficient. They have criticized reductions in funding for crucial schemes, exacerbating their plight.
With poor utilisation of allocated funds and cuts to vital programs, the call for protest and policy reform grows stronger among disability advocates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users
Inclusive WASH Facilities: Bridging the Gender and Accessibility Gap in Asia-Pacific
Transforming Railways: Bridging Accessibility Gaps for Persons with Disabilities
Bengaluru Airport Leads with Accessibility Excellence
Assam Health Minister Boosts Accessibility with Generic Medicine Push