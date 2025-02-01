Left Menu

Budget Blindsides: India's Disabled Population Left Behind

Disability rights organizations have condemned India's Union Budget for ignoring the needs of the disabled population. Despite a minor increase in DEPwD's funding, activists argue it's far from sufficient. Concerns include funding cuts for critical initiatives and underutilisation of allocated resources, prompting protests against government apathy.

Updated: 01-02-2025 17:25 IST
  Country:
  • India

Disability rights organizations are up in arms over this year's Union Budget, accusing the government of neglecting India's disabled citizens.

Despite a slight increase in funding for the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), activists contend it's insufficient. They have criticized reductions in funding for crucial schemes, exacerbating their plight.

With poor utilisation of allocated funds and cuts to vital programs, the call for protest and policy reform grows stronger among disability advocates.

