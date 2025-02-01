Left Menu

Key IPS Reshuffle in West Bengal Police Force

The West Bengal government has appointed Ajay Kumar Thakur as the new Commissioner of the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate, replacing Alok Rajoria. In this reshuffle, Alok Rajoria assumes the role of DIG Traffic, while Raj Narayan Mukherjee is appointed Commandant of the SAP 2nd Battalion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-02-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 17:44 IST
In a significant move, the West Bengal government announced a reshuffle within its IPS hierarchy, naming Ajay Kumar Thakur as the Commissioner of Barrackpore Police Commissionerate. The decision, made public on Saturday, marks a shift in leadership for the region.

Alok Rajoria, the former Commissioner, has been reassigned as the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Traffic for West Bengal Police. This transition is part of the government's efforts to optimize policing functions across the state.

Additionally, Raj Narayan Mukherjee, previously serving as the Superintendent of Police (SP) Traffic, will now take charge as the Commandant of the State Armed Police (SAP) 2nd Battalion, reflecting a strategic alignment in the force's restructuring.

(With inputs from agencies.)

