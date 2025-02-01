India Annihilates Naxalism: Bold Budget Allocation to Eradicate Maoist Menace by 2026

The Union Budget 2025-26, unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, allocates a substantial Rs 3,481.27 crore towards security-related efforts to combat Left Wing Extremism (LWE) across India. This financial commitment underscores the government's determination to eradicate the Maoist insurgency by March 2026.

In comparison, the budget for the previous year earmarked Rs 2,463.62 crore for similar initiatives. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has consistently emphasized the Modi government's resolve to put an end to Naxalism in India.

The government reports a noteworthy decline in Naxalite activity, with 40 Naxals neutralized in Chhattisgarh alone this year. Nationwide, significant successes have been recorded, including the proposed establishment of 88 additional security camps in 2025. Since 2019, 290 camps have already bolstered efforts in afflicted regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)