India Annihilates Naxalism: Bold Budget Allocation to Eradicate Maoist Menace by 2026

The Union Budget 2025-26, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, allocates Rs 3,481.27 crore for security-related expenditure to combat Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in India. With a targeted end by March 2026, the allocation echoes Union Home Minister Amit Shah's vow to resolve Naxalism, amidst significant success in recent operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 17:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In comparison, the budget for the previous year earmarked Rs 2,463.62 crore for similar initiatives. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has consistently emphasized the Modi government's resolve to put an end to Naxalism in India.

In comparison, the budget for the previous year earmarked Rs 2,463.62 crore for similar initiatives. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has consistently emphasized the Modi government's resolve to put an end to Naxalism in India.

The government reports a noteworthy decline in Naxalite activity, with 40 Naxals neutralized in Chhattisgarh alone this year. Nationwide, significant successes have been recorded, including the proposed establishment of 88 additional security camps in 2025. Since 2019, 290 camps have already bolstered efforts in afflicted regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

