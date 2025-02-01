Unveiling the Dark Side: Is Kerala Truly Safe?

In the wake of a horrific double murder in Palakkad and the death of a young woman following a brutal assault in Ernakulam, BJP leader V Muraleedharan on Saturday raised alarm over the rising tide of violent crimes in Kerala.

The former Union Minister criticized the state government's tendency to implement interim measures that fail to effectively address or prevent these crimes. According to Muraleedharan, the recurring nature of such incidents requires serious introspection from the public.

The call for action comes after Lakshmi and her son Sudhakaran were allegedly killed by their neighbor, a repeat offender. In another incident, a 19-year-old girl, a POCSO case survivor, succumbed to injuries after being assaulted by her boyfriend. Muraleedharan emphasized the government's responsibility in safeguarding its citizens, especially women and children.

(With inputs from agencies.)