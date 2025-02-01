Unveiling the Dark Side: Is Kerala Truly Safe?
BJP leader V Muraleedharan highlights a rise in violent crimes in Kerala, referencing a recent double murder and a case of sexual abuse. He criticizes the state government's inadequate response, urging strict measures to prevent such incidents and ensure safety, particularly for women.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of a horrific double murder in Palakkad and the death of a young woman following a brutal assault in Ernakulam, BJP leader V Muraleedharan on Saturday raised alarm over the rising tide of violent crimes in Kerala.
The former Union Minister criticized the state government's tendency to implement interim measures that fail to effectively address or prevent these crimes. According to Muraleedharan, the recurring nature of such incidents requires serious introspection from the public.
The call for action comes after Lakshmi and her son Sudhakaran were allegedly killed by their neighbor, a repeat offender. In another incident, a 19-year-old girl, a POCSO case survivor, succumbed to injuries after being assaulted by her boyfriend. Muraleedharan emphasized the government's responsibility in safeguarding its citizens, especially women and children.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- murder
- crime
- safety
- BJP
- V Muraleedharan
- Palakkad
- Ernakulam
- law and order
- violence
ALSO READ
BJP's Constitution Campaign at Kumbh: A Celebration of Unity and Political Strategy
Uttarakhand CM Blasts Congress Over Corruption, Urges Voters to Choose BJP
BJP Unveils 'Sankalp Patra Part - I' For Delhi 2025 Assembly Election
Political Clash: BJP's Khandelwal Criticizes Akhilesh Yadav's Kumbh Remarks
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Purvanchali Remarks