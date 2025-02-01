Intense Air Assault: Russia Targets Ukraine with Missiles and Drones

In a significant military escalation, Russia launched a barrage of 165 missiles and drones targeting Ukraine, according to reports from the Ukrainian air force.

The Ukrainian air defense managed to shoot down 56 drones and successfully redirected 61 Russian drones, signaling robust defensive measures.

While it was reported that a considerable number of missiles were also intercepted and redirected, the air force refrained from revealing further specifics regarding the missile interceptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)