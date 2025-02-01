Left Menu

Intense Air Assault: Russia Targets Ukraine with Missiles and Drones

Russia conducted an intense air assault on Ukraine, launching 165 missiles and drones. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted and redirected many of the attacks, downing 56 drones and redirecting 61. The air force mentioned a significant interception of missiles but withheld specific details.

Updated: 01-02-2025 18:52 IST
  • Ukraine

In a significant military escalation, Russia launched a barrage of 165 missiles and drones targeting Ukraine, according to reports from the Ukrainian air force.

The Ukrainian air defense managed to shoot down 56 drones and successfully redirected 61 Russian drones, signaling robust defensive measures.

While it was reported that a considerable number of missiles were also intercepted and redirected, the air force refrained from revealing further specifics regarding the missile interceptions.

