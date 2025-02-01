Left Menu

Devastating Strikes: Russia's Missile and Drone Assault on Ukraine

Russia launched a major missile and drone attack on Ukraine, causing significant damage and casualties. Ukrainian cities, including Poltava, experienced severe damage to residential buildings and energy infrastructure. The assault led to 11 fatalities and further underscored the need for enhanced defensive support against such aggressive acts.

01-02-2025
Russia has escalated its offensive against Ukraine with a fierce barrage of missiles and drones, Ukrainian officials report. The attack, which occurred on Saturday, resulted in 11 deaths and widespread damage across multiple regions, including significant harm to residential areas and critical energy infrastructure.

In the city of Poltava, central Ukraine, a Russian missile decimated a residential building, killing seven people and injuring 14, including children. The assault also inflicted casualties and destruction in Kharkiv and Sumy, further intensifying the conflict's toll on civilian populations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for increased international support to bolster air defenses. As Russian forces continue their targeted assaults on Ukraine's gas and energy sectors, the country's infrastructure remains a critical target, underscoring the dire need for defensive aid as the conflict persists.

