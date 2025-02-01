Devastating Strike in Omdurman

A strike by Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces on a bustling market in the city of Omdurman has tragically claimed at least 54 lives and wounded 158 others, according to a statement from the health ministry.

The conflict, which erupted in April 2023 between the Sudanese army and RSF over force integration, continues to wreak havoc across the nation.

With tens of thousands of casualties and millions displaced, the war has plunged half of Sudan's population into severe hunger, highlighting an escalating humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)