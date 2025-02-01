Left Menu

Devastating Strike in Omdurman

A tragic attack by Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces on a market in Omdurman resulted in 54 deaths and 158 injuries. The ongoing conflict between the Sudanese army and RSF, initiated in April 2023, has caused widespread devastation, displacing millions and creating a severe hunger crisis for half the population.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A strike by Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces on a bustling market in the city of Omdurman has tragically claimed at least 54 lives and wounded 158 others, according to a statement from the health ministry.

The conflict, which erupted in April 2023 between the Sudanese army and RSF over force integration, continues to wreak havoc across the nation.

With tens of thousands of casualties and millions displaced, the war has plunged half of Sudan's population into severe hunger, highlighting an escalating humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

