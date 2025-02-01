Legal Storm Over Sonia Gandhi's Remark on President Murmu

A legal complaint has been filed against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for allegedly disrespecting President Droupadi Murmu with a controversial remark. The complaint was lodged by Muzaffarpur-based lawyer Sudhir Ojha in Bihar, seeking the registration of an FIR.

Ojha claims Sonia Gandhi insulted the President by referring to her as a 'poor thing' following the President's address to Parliament. This comment has sparked outrage as it is seen as disrespecting the highest constitutional authority. Co-accused in the case are Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Following the remarks, the Rashtrapati Bhavan issued a statement labeling the comments as 'unacceptable,' asserting that they undermine the dignity of the President's office. The court is set to hear the matter on February 10, as tensions mount over the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)