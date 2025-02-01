Left Menu

Legal Storm Over Sonia Gandhi's Remark on President Murmu

A complaint was filed against Sonia Gandhi in Bihar for allegedly disrespecting President Droupadi Murmu with the 'poor thing' remark. Co-accused are Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The remarks were made post-President's address, leading to dissatisfaction from Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarpur | Updated: 01-02-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 21:16 IST
Legal Storm Over Sonia Gandhi's Remark on President Murmu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A legal complaint has been filed against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for allegedly disrespecting President Droupadi Murmu with a controversial remark. The complaint was lodged by Muzaffarpur-based lawyer Sudhir Ojha in Bihar, seeking the registration of an FIR.

Ojha claims Sonia Gandhi insulted the President by referring to her as a 'poor thing' following the President's address to Parliament. This comment has sparked outrage as it is seen as disrespecting the highest constitutional authority. Co-accused in the case are Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Following the remarks, the Rashtrapati Bhavan issued a statement labeling the comments as 'unacceptable,' asserting that they undermine the dignity of the President's office. The court is set to hear the matter on February 10, as tensions mount over the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025