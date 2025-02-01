Left Menu

Authorities Clamp Down on Udhampur Drug Trafficker's Assets

In Udhampur district, police have seized properties worth crores from Nadeem Sambyal, an alleged drug peddler. Assets include a flat in Mohali and three trucks. These were reportedly acquired through illegal drug trafficking. Sambyal is currently in judicial custody due to a 2023 case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 01-02-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 21:18 IST
In a significant crackdown, police in Udhampur district have attached properties worth several crores of rupees belonging to an alleged drug peddler, officials reported on Saturday.

The properties, including a 3-BHK flat located in Mohali, Punjab, have been sealed by the Jammu and Kashmir police, according to a spokesperson.

Additionally, three trucks owned by Nadeem Sambyal, a resident of Chenani in Udhampur, were seized. The spokesman further mentioned that these assets were acquired through illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances while Sambyal is under judicial custody in connection with a 2023 drug peddling case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

