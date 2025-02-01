Authorities Clamp Down on Udhampur Drug Trafficker's Assets

In a significant crackdown, police in Udhampur district have attached properties worth several crores of rupees belonging to an alleged drug peddler, officials reported on Saturday.

The properties, including a 3-BHK flat located in Mohali, Punjab, have been sealed by the Jammu and Kashmir police, according to a spokesperson.

Additionally, three trucks owned by Nadeem Sambyal, a resident of Chenani in Udhampur, were seized. The spokesman further mentioned that these assets were acquired through illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances while Sambyal is under judicial custody in connection with a 2023 drug peddling case.

