Tragic End in Navi Mumbai: Love Turned Fatal
A 22-year-old woman in Navi Mumbai was allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend, who then attempted suicide by stabbing himself. The accused, Nikesh Shinde, faced jealousy issues after their breakup. A murder case has been registered, and he is in critical condition at a local hospital.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident in Navi Mumbai, a 22-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her former boyfriend on Saturday, who then attempted to take his own life by stabbing himself, police reported.
The victim, Jagruti Satve, had ended her relationship with Nikesh Shinde three months prior. Shinde, driven by suspicion and jealousy, believed Satve was involved with someone else.
According to witnesses, the altercation escalated at Satve's residence in the New Panvel area, where Shinde attacked her with a knife, resulting in her death. He then inflicted serious injuries on himself and was admitted to MGM Hospital. Khandeshwar police have filed a murder case against him.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nation Awaits Verdict in Kolkata's Tragic Hospital Crime
ICC Prosecutor Stands Firm Amid U.S. Sanctions Over Israel War Crimes Allegations
Five Arrested in Shocking Rajasthan Home Crime
ICC Prosecutor Discusses War Crimes Accountability in Syria
India Strives for Stronger Ties and Crime-Free Borders with Bangladesh