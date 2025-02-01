Left Menu

Tragic End in Navi Mumbai: Love Turned Fatal

A 22-year-old woman in Navi Mumbai was allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend, who then attempted suicide by stabbing himself. The accused, Nikesh Shinde, faced jealousy issues after their breakup. A murder case has been registered, and he is in critical condition at a local hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 01-02-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 21:50 IST
In a tragic incident in Navi Mumbai, a 22-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her former boyfriend on Saturday, who then attempted to take his own life by stabbing himself, police reported.

The victim, Jagruti Satve, had ended her relationship with Nikesh Shinde three months prior. Shinde, driven by suspicion and jealousy, believed Satve was involved with someone else.

According to witnesses, the altercation escalated at Satve's residence in the New Panvel area, where Shinde attacked her with a knife, resulting in her death. He then inflicted serious injuries on himself and was admitted to MGM Hospital. Khandeshwar police have filed a murder case against him.

