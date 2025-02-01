Left Menu

Naxalites Encounter: A Blow to Insurgency in Chhattisgarh

In a significant operation, security forces killed at least eight Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, recovering various weapons. The encounter, which also left two officers injured, marks another step in the fight against Naxalism. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai commends the forces' efforts toward a Naxal-free Bastar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 01-02-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 22:28 IST
In a major confrontation on Saturday, Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district witnessed the killing of at least eight Naxalites by security forces, as confirmed by a senior police official.

The operation involved a collaborative effort from the District Reserve Guard, Special Task Force, and Central Reserve Police Force, including its elite unit Commando Battalion for Resolute Action. Among the recovered weaponry was an INSAS rifle and a barrel grenade launcher.

Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai praised the security forces, emphasizing the state's dedication to eradicating Naxalism. He highlighted the ongoing efforts to make Bastar Naxal-free, urging Maoists to surrender and partake in governmental rehabilitation schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

