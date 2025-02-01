Naxalites Encounter: A Blow to Insurgency in Chhattisgarh

In a major confrontation on Saturday, Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district witnessed the killing of at least eight Naxalites by security forces, as confirmed by a senior police official.

The operation involved a collaborative effort from the District Reserve Guard, Special Task Force, and Central Reserve Police Force, including its elite unit Commando Battalion for Resolute Action. Among the recovered weaponry was an INSAS rifle and a barrel grenade launcher.

Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai praised the security forces, emphasizing the state's dedication to eradicating Naxalism. He highlighted the ongoing efforts to make Bastar Naxal-free, urging Maoists to surrender and partake in governmental rehabilitation schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)