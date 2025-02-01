Daring Escape Attempt Thwarted in Pub Shooting
A police constable was injured after a notorious burglary suspect fired shots in an escape attempt at a pub. The suspect was apprehended during routine surveillance. Despite the injury to the constable, police successfully nabbed the shooter. The injured officer is stable and receiving treatment.
A police constable sustained injuries after a notorious burglary suspect opened fire during an escape attempt at a local pub, authorities reported Saturday evening.
The suspect, under police surveillance at the time, fired at officers when being questioned. Despite the dangerous situation, the police managed to subdue the shooter.
The injured constable is currently stable and undergoing medical treatment, officials confirmed.
