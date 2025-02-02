Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Fiery Crash Claims Life

A fatal collision occurred between a car and a pickup truck in Kadar Chowk, leading to a catastrophic CNG cylinder explosion. The incident claimed the driver's life and seriously injured six others, including two police officers, as responders struggled to save occupants from the burning vehicle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budaun | Updated: 02-02-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 00:10 IST
A tragic accident claimed a man's life and injured six others following a collision between a pickup vehicle and a CNG-fueled car in Kadar Chowk, police announced on Saturday.

The crash happened Friday night near Kakoda village on Ujhani Road when an Eco car collided head-on with a pickup truck, causing the car to plunge into a ditch and erupt into flames.

Despite quick interventions by police and bystanders, the car's CNG cylinder exploded as officials tried to save the driver, resulting in severe burns to two officers and reducing the vehicle to ashes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

