Tragic Collision: Fiery Crash Claims Life

A tragic accident claimed a man's life and injured six others following a collision between a pickup vehicle and a CNG-fueled car in Kadar Chowk, police announced on Saturday.

The crash happened Friday night near Kakoda village on Ujhani Road when an Eco car collided head-on with a pickup truck, causing the car to plunge into a ditch and erupt into flames.

Despite quick interventions by police and bystanders, the car's CNG cylinder exploded as officials tried to save the driver, resulting in severe burns to two officers and reducing the vehicle to ashes.

(With inputs from agencies.)