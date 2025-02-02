G7 Condemns Rwanda-Backed Offensive in DRC

The Group of Seven foreign ministers have issued a strong condemnation against the major offensive carried out by Rwandan-backed M23 rebels in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. This statement reflects serious geopolitical tensions in the region.

Canada, leading the G7 presidency, released a statement from the ministers urging both the M23 rebels and the Rwanda Defence Force to immediately halt their offensive actions. Attention was brought to the significant humanitarian crisis unfolding as a result of these actions.

The ministers expressed grave concern over the capture of strategic locations such as Minova, Sake, and Goma, underscoring the urgent need to protect civilians. They emphasized that this offensive blatantly disregards the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the DRC, with displaced civilians increasing and humanitarian conditions worsening.

