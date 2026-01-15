Diplomatic Rift: U.S. Greenland Acquisition Aspirations Clash with Denmark's Sovereignty

President Donald Trump reaffirmed the United States' interest in acquiring Greenland, citing national security concerns, and expressed doubts about Denmark's ability to defend the island. Despite his assurance that 'something will work out,' significant disagreements persist among U.S., Danish, and Greenlandic officials on the island's future governance.

Trump emphasized Greenland's strategic importance, suggesting that Denmark is powerless in defending it against potential threats from nations like Russia or China. His remarks came after a meeting with Danish and Greenlandic officials and U.S. leaders, underscoring persistent tensions.

Post-meeting, Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and Greenland's Vivian Motzfeldt announced plans for a U.S.-Denmark working group to address concerns about the island but reiterated their opposition to the U.S. proposal, describing it as a sovereignty breach. The nations remain divided on the issue.

