Last Naxalite Lakshmi Surrenders Amid Karnataka's Naxal-Free Declaration
Lakshmi, the last known Naxalite in Karnataka, surrendered to Udupi officials, marking the state as Naxal-free. She expressed her thanks for the government's surrender package. The surrender highlights a shift in the state's approach to handling Naxal issues, focusing on rehabilitation and societal reintegration.
In a significant development, Lakshmi, the purported last Naxalite in Karnataka, surrendered unconditionally to authorities in Udupi on Sunday. Her surrender marks a pivotal moment in the state's efforts to address Naxalism, leading to the declaration of Karnataka as a Naxal-free state.
Details from the police reveal that Lakshmi, who was in hiding in Andhra Pradesh, was implicated in three notable cases from 2007-2008 related to armed confrontations and dissemination of Maoist literature. Her decision to surrender has been highlighted as part of a broader government strategy offering surrender packages and rehabilitation opportunities to ex-Naxalites.
DC Vidya Kumari categorically announced that Lakshmi qualifies under the 'A' category for the state's surrender package, which involves a phased financial aid and potential access to education, rehabilitation, and employment. Such measures are seen as pivotal in the reintegration of former Naxalites into mainstream society.
